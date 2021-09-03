Eshwarappa says Ganesha Utsava cannot be stopped

BENGALURU

Even though a decision on whether to allow public celebrations of Ganesha festival is yet to be taken by the government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on Friday said he would not accept the argument that Ganesha Utsava be stopped.

“As a Minister, I certainly say that I am not in concurrence with crowding of people during the Janaashirvad Yatre of the BJP. But at the same time, I do not agree with the view that Ganesha Utsava should be stopped,” Mr. Eshwarappa told reporters in Shivamogga. “The BJP has come to power based on Hindutva ideology. We will never go back on conducting Ganapati Utsava. But how we should conduct it during COVID-19 and how many people should be allowed to participate is an issue that will be decided by the meeting to be chaired by the Chief Minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said elsewhere, “Ganesh festival is a very sensitive and emotional issue. But we must not forget that COVID-19 went out of control in Kerala after Onam and Muharram. We are trying to avoid such a situation in Karnataka. The government will take an appropriate decision considering all aspects.”

The Chief Minister has convened a meeting on Sunday to decide whether to allow public celebrations of Ganesha festivities. He has instructed Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to consult prominent organisers of Ganesha festivities and assess the situation.