Eshwarappa says Congress government is corrupt

November 05, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Belagavi

K.S. Eshwarappa, former Deputy CM and BJP leader, has alleged large-scale corruption by the Congress government in the State.

“The Congress government is thoroughly corrupt and the CM Siddaramaiah and his son Dr. S. Yathindra have a lion’s share in that,” he told journalists in Haveri on Sunday.

All the Ministers, including Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar are corrupt. Mr. Kempanna, president of the State Contractor’s Association, has alleged that BBM chief engineer Prahlad is collecting bribes in the name of Mr. Shivakumar.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the Congress had betrayed the people of the State in the name of guarantees. “They said women will get free bus rides, but reduced the number of buses. They announced five guarantees, but only four were implemented. Mr. Shivakumar and other senior Ministers have the audacity to say there is no money in the exchequer for development works. This government will collapse in a few months,” the BJP leader said.