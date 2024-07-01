GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eshwarappa says BJP has invited him to return to party

Published - July 01, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who was expelled from the BJP after he contested as an Independent candidate in the Lok Sabha polls, has said he has been invited to rejoin the BJP. However, he is yet to respond to the invitation.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Eshwarappa said he had been invited, but he did not disclose who extended the invitation. “ I will discuss with my well-wishers and followers and take a decision,” he said.

Asked if his son K.E. Kanthesh was an aspirant of the BJP ticket to contest the Shiggaon Assembly segment bypoll, necessitated following the resignation of Basavaraj Bommai who was elected to Lok Sabha, Mr. Eshwarappa said there was no such development.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who was upset with the BJP after his son was denied the party ticket to contest for the Haveri Lok Sabha seat, contested the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate and lost.

He opined that the Congress leaders had been misusing the seers of mutts for their own politics. “We have high regard for religious heads. Nobody should use them for political gain. The change in the CM’s post is an internal affair of the Congress. Let them decide within their four walls,” he said.

