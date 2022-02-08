Eshwarappa rules out Cabinet expansion till elections in five States conclude

MYSURU

08 February 2022 22:36 IST

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa on Tuesday ruled out a Cabinet expansion till the elections scheduled to be held in the five States concluded.

Responding to queries, Mr. Eshwarappa said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and the latter is believed to have advised the CM against going ahead with the exercise till the elections in five States were completed.

Mr. Eshwarappa, however, said he was quoting from media reports and had neither spoken to the CM nor Mr. Shah in the regard.

When asked about the proposal to relieve senior Ministers from their responsibilities and entrust party’s organisational duties, Mr. Eshwarappa said he will abide by whatever the party directs him to do. He also recalled that earlier he had resigned as a Minister to become the party’s State president. He also referred to party leader C.T. Ravi resigning as Minister to become the party’s national general secretary and said such practices were not new in the BJP.