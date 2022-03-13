Eshwarappa ridicules Congress for offering goodies

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on Sunday ridiculed the Congress’ alleged offer of goodies for those involved in membership drive.

“There are no workers for Congress to conduct the membership drive. They are now offering mobile phones and refrigerators for those involved in membership drive. It is shameless,” the Minister told reporters in Mantralaya where he was attending the State executive of the BJP Backward Classes Morcha.

He also accused that KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar had curtailed the freedom of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is not free to even hold a backward classes convention. “Both leaders cannot have separate meetings. This is the situation in Karnataka Congress unit.”