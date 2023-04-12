Eshwarappa resigned because of his ‘uncontrolled tongue’ and ‘putra vyamoha’, says Ayanur Manjunath

April 12, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Hassan

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa had to resign from electoral politics because of “no control over his tongue” and “putra vyamoha”, said BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Manjunath said politics had taken a major shift in Shivamogga district with Mr. Eshwarappa’s decision to retire from electoral politics. “He has no personal enemies. He has been friendly with everyone. Though his performance as the people’s representative has been very good, he had to quit poll politics because of his uncontrolled tongue and putra vyamoha (excessive care for his son’s political career),” he said.

Mr. Manjunath, who had said he was also an aspirant for a BJP ticket for the Shivamogga seat, maintained that his stand remain so. His position had not changed with Mr. Eshwarapa’s exit from electoral politics. “No party has finalised its candidate for Hassan. Things get cleared within a couple of days”, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Manjunath had announced that he would resign as MLC and contest for the Shivamogga Assembly seat. There were speculations that he was in touch with leaders of the Congress. He had also criticised Mr. Eshwarappa for seeking the party ticket for his son.

Mr. Eshwarappa, on Tuesday (April 11), wrote to BJP national president J.P. Nadda requesting him not to consider his name for any constituency in the election as he would be taking retirement from electoral politics. It is said he had sought ticket for his son K.E. Kanthesh. The party, which released its list of candidates for 189 seats on Tuesday, did not nominate anyone for Shivamogga seat.