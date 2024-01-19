GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eshwarappa requests State govt. to declare Jan. 22 a holiday

January 19, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has demanded the State government declare a holiday on January 22 to mark the inauguration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Eshwarappa said the inauguration of the temple would be a happy occasion. It would mark the end of 500 years of slavery. “It is fortunate that we are all here to witness the occasion. I request the State Government declare it a holiday,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to celebrate the inauguration of the temple as Deepavali festival. “I wish all Indians got a chance to be part of the occasion. Hence, I request the State Government to declare it a holiday,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.