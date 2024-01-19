Eshwarappa requests State govt. to declare Jan. 22 a holiday

January 19, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has demanded the State government declare a holiday on January 22 to mark the inauguration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Eshwarappa said the inauguration of the temple would be a happy occasion. It would mark the end of 500 years of slavery. “It is fortunate that we are all here to witness the occasion. I request the State Government declare it a holiday,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to celebrate the inauguration of the temple as Deepavali festival. “I wish all Indians got a chance to be part of the occasion. Hence, I request the State Government to declare it a holiday,” he said.