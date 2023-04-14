Eshwarappa, quoting police as saying, reveals Jayesh Pujari hatched a conspiracy to kill him

April 14, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Minister and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has said that senior police officers have informed him that murder convict Jayesh Pujari alias Saher Sheikh had hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

Mr. Eshwarappa told journalists in Ballari on Friday that he learnt that Saher Sheikh has confessed to police officers in Nagpur in Maharashtra that he was planning to kill him.

The accused has connections with some terror outfits and also certain banned outfits. NIA officials have conducted an investigation in the matter and submitted a report to the government already, he said.

“I am yet to get full details of the incident. I have spoken to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra about this. He has assured me of instituting a detailed inquiry,” Mr. Eshwarappa said.

Jayesh Pujari is a Mangaluru-based murder convict serving time in Hindalga jail in Belagavi. On March 29, a team of Nagpur Police obtained his custody after he made four extortion calls over a three-month period to the Nagpur-based office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Jayesh Pujari also faces the charge of destroying a phone and SIM cards that he used the first time he called the Minister’s landline phone. Two distinct cases have been filed in a local court in Nagpur against him.

Meanwhile, Jayesh Pujari has told investigating officers in Nagpur that he converted to Islam and changed his name to Saher Sheikh, after he decided to remarry.

“He was shifted to the Central Prison in Hindalga four years ago, after he was convicted of murder. He is undergoing life sentence. He has lost two appeals in the High Court,” jail authorities said.