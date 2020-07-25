Eshwarappa lists RDPR’s achievements

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said that his department registered remarkable achievements last year since the BJP government came to power in State.
Addressing a pressmeet in Shivamogga on Saturday, he , who is also Minister in-charge of Shivamogga district, said the department focused on providing drinking water, improving groundwater table, road development, basic infrastructure facilities, and employment generation in rural area this year. Last year, 28 tanks were taken up for development in the district and work related to 14 had been completed. This year, 281 more water sources would be rejuvenated.
Under MNREGA, the Minister said 22.47 lakh man-days were created within four months. This year, 6,822 fresh job cards had been distributed and wages of ₹4.8 crore had been distributed. Across the State, more than 85,000 farmers had been benefited by the programme as they got trenches and agriculture ponds.
Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L.Vaishali was present at the press conference.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath