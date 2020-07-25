Karnataka

Eshwarappa lists RDPR’s achievements

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said that his department registered remarkable achievements last year since the BJP government came to power in State.

Addressing a pressmeet in Shivamogga on Saturday, he , who is also Minister in-charge of Shivamogga district, said the department focused on providing drinking water, improving groundwater table, road development, basic infrastructure facilities, and employment generation in rural area this year. Last year, 28 tanks were taken up for development in the district and work related to 14 had been completed. This year, 281 more water sources would be rejuvenated.

Under MNREGA, the Minister said 22.47 lakh man-days were created within four months. This year, 6,822 fresh job cards had been distributed and wages of ₹4.8 crore had been distributed. Across the State, more than 85,000 farmers had been benefited by the programme as they got trenches and agriculture ponds.

Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L.Vaishali was present at the press conference.

