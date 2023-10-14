Eshwarappa is unhappy as peace was restored immediately in Shivamooga, comments Ayanur

October 14, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Lok Sabha member Ayanur Manjunath, who recently joined the Congress, has said BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa was unhappy as the violence that erupted during the Id Milad procession in Shivamogga did not continue for long.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Manjunath said, “It seems Eshwarappa is unhappy as peace was restored immediately in Shivamogga. Hence, he has been making provocative speeches to disturb peace and order in the city.”

“It was uncalled for a politician with over 40 years of experience to make statements that were provocative in nature,” he added. “Eshwarappa worked as Minister for Water Resources. But he hardly spoke about the Cauvery issue,” Manjunath commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Manjunath said that more than 35 leaders from the BJP and JD(S) were willing to join the Congress party. The party would make a decision on inducting them to the party in the coming days. Further, he commented that the BJP in the state had been suffering from a lack of leadership. So far, the party has not chosen a leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. The party had not been able to choose a State president, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.