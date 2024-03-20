Eshwarappa intensifies attack by saying Vijayendra would have to quit after announcement of LS poll results

March 20, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - BENGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA

BJP senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who has turned rebel by deciding to contest against party candidate and B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, on Wednesday upped the ante by remarking that Mr. Yediyurappa’s other son and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra would have to step down after the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results in June.

Addressing a gathering of his supporters in Shivamogga, Mr. Eshwarappa asserted that there was no question of him withdrawing from the poll contest and expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious

Reacting sharply to this, Mr. Yediyurappa told mediapersons in Delhi that he would not respond to such irresponsible remarks. “People themselves will respond to it. Because, they know the work done by Mr. Vijayendra after he took over as the party State president,” he said. “Mr. Eshwarappa is making such allegations against me just because his son missed out on party ticket. But such decisions are not unilateral as it is the Centre which takes the final call. I am sure that he will understand the situation within two to three days and remain with us,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Minister Goolihatti Shekhar, who met Mr. Eshwarppa, has extended his support to his (Eshwarappa’s) contest. Speaking to presspersons, he said Mr. Eshwarappa’s contribution to building the party was significant. “He is contesting to cleanse the party. I will campaign for him in the election,” he said.

