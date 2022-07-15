Eshwarappa influencing probe, says contractor’s wife

She writes to Governor seeking fair investigation

The police investigating the death of Santosh Patil, a contractor who had accused former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa of corruption, are conspiring to drop charges against the BJP leader, the victim’s wife has complained.

Jayashree Santosh Patil, wife of Santosh, a BJP worker from Hindalaga who took his life in Udupi after making allegations against Mr. Eshwarappa, has written to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot that the investigating officers were acting on the directions of the accused.

Santosh was found dead in a private lodge on April 12. He had accused Mr. Eshwarappa of giving him oral instructions to take up roadworks in Hindalaga and later failing to clear bills up to ₹4 crore. He had also alleged that the Minister’s staff had been asking him for commission to clear the bills.

“The police are conspiring to close the case against Mr. Eshwarappa in 15 days. It seems that at every stage, they are acting on the directions of the accused,’’ she said.

Mr. Eshwarappa had made clear and confident claims before journalists recently that he would be cleared of all charges in 15 days.

Ms. Jayashree urged the Governor to direct the police to conduct a fair and transparent probe.