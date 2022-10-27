Eshwarappa indirectly responsible for Shivamogga violence: State JD(S) chief

JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim has alleged that former minister K.S. Eshwarappa was indirectly responsible for the increase in cases of violence as elections approached

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and JD(S) state unit president C M Ibrahim at the inauguration of the party’s two-day workshop in Mysuru earlier this month. file photo | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

State President of Janata Dal (Secular) C.M. Ibrahim has alleged that former minister K.S. Eshwarappa was indirectly responsible for the violence in Shivamogga and such cases of violence have increased as the elections approach.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Ibrahim said that as Mr. Eshwarappa was afraid of losing in the next election, such instances of inciting communal violence were happening. “Eshwarappa does not know what he is speaking and his remarks indirectly lead to disturbance. If the chief minister keeps him under tab, everything will be fine,” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim said that when B.S. Yediyurappa was the chief minister, such incidents did not occur. “If Yediyurappa or his son Raghavendra speak, such cases of violence do not occur. But when Eshwarappa speaks, it leads to violence,” he said.

Swipes at BJP leaders

Taking a dig at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, he said that the home minister was restricted to his home only. “If his own party men do not listen to him, who else will listen to him. If the policy of the party is to instigate violence before violence, then nothing can be done”, he said.

Regarding the party’s Karnataka-in-charge Arun Singh’s comment that Arvind Bellad and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal were not party leaders, he said: “It is like saying that the woman whom you married by tying the nuptial knot is not your wife”.

He said BJP was in third position as of now and if at all it returned to power in the state, then it would be due to the mistakes of the Congress.

JD(S) Pancharatna programme

Mr. Ibrahim termed the Bharat Jodo Yatra as directionless. Instead of reaching out to the people and understanding their problems, Congress leaders were just bringing people to the yatra. Consequently, it would not be of any use, he said.

In response to Bharat Jodo Yatra, the BJP had come up with the Jana Sankalpa Yatra, where it was not at all speaking about its programme, he further added. “BJP’s administration is nothing but percentage business. But JD(S) has come up with ‘Pancharatna’ programme where it will be presenting before the people its plan in the field of education, health, irrigation and other sectors. People will definitely support us,” he said.