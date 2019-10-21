Eshwarappa hits out at Siddaramaiah

Flaying Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, for his statements opposing conferring Bharat Ratna award on V.D. Savarkar, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappahas has said that “Mr. Siddaramaiah has no moral right to take the name of Mr. Savarkar who had relinquished his personal comfort for the freedom struggle.”

“The statement issued by Mr. Siddaramaiah stems from his ignorance. Mr. Savarkar was lodged at Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for opposing the British rule while some present Congress leaders are in jail for different reasons,” he told presspersons here on Sunday.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that while Mahatma Gandhi took on the British rule through peaceful agitations, the revolutionaries including Mr. Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, and Chandrashekhar Azad also played an important role in the freedom struggle. To appease Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Siddaramaiah was issuing statements against Mr. Savarkar. Mr. Siddaramaiah should visit the Cellular Jail once to know about the contributions of Mr. Savarkar for the freedom struggle, he said.

Referring to Mr. Siddaramaiah's demand to the Centre to bestow Bharat Ratna on late Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt, he said that the seer would get the award soon.