Eshwarappa hints at cracking the whip after Somashekhar hits out at BJP with ‘jamun-and-poison’ remark

November 08, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - BENGALURU/MYSURU

The internal tussle in the Opposition BJP reached a flashpoint on Wednesday with former Minister S.T. Somashekhar, who is allegedly being wooed back by the ruling Congress, heightening the attack at the BJP by accusing it of luring people like him “with jamun“ while trying to capture power and then dumping them “with poison”.

BJP veteran leader K.S. Eshwarappa responded to this sharply by saying that the party knows when to crack the whip against those indulging in mischief and indiscipline. “We need discipline. People have come to our organisation from various parties. We are looking at whom to keep and whom to axe. We don’t want to empty the party like Congress,” Mr. Eshwarappa told media persons in Bengaluru.

Mr. Somashekhar was one of the 17 MLAs who had come from other parties to the BJP, bringing down the then Congress-JD(S) alliance government. He has been critical of the BJP after the Assembly poll debacle. Speculations were rife that the ruling Congress is keen to get back him to its fold.

Mr. Somashekhar claimed in Mysuru that, of late, he was not receiving invitations from the party for its programmes. However, he said former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had advised him against quitting the party and that he was continuing because of the respect he had for the veteran leader.

Mr. Somashekar also questioned the purpose of BJP carrying out a survey of the drought-hit areas in the State. He felt that the BJP leaders should instead bring pressure on the Centre to ensure early release of funds to tackle drought.

Mr. Eshwarappa said: “As many as 17 leaders from other parties came to us. We have not given them poison and except Mr. Somashekhar, no one has made such allegations.” Stating that BJP cadre considered the party organisation as their mother, he said Mr. Somashekhar should not criticise the party as long as he is part of it. “Let him criticise the party after quitting it,” he added.

