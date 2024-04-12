Eshwarappa has still time to withdraw his nomination papers, says Vijayendra

April 12, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Responding to BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa submitting his nomination papers to the Returning Officer of Shivamogga Lok Sabha Constituency as an independent candidate, State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra has said that the senior leader has still time to withdraw his nomination papers and fall in line with the party’s stand.

“Mr. Eshwarappa is our party leader. We are continuing to convince him to withdraw his nomination papers and work for the official party candidate in Shivamogga. He has still time to withdraw his nomination papers,” Mr. Vijayendra told reporters in Ballari on Friday.

To a question, Mr. Vijayendra said that there are several reasons for the BJP’s defeat in the last Assembly elections in the State and his party has now set a target of winning all the 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP’s victory in Ballari is confirmed. Even if the Congress sends its 30 Ministers to Ballari, it cannot defeat B. Sriramulu there,” he said.

The former legislator G. Somashekhar Reddy, party leader Lakshmi Aruna and others were present.

