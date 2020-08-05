Eshwarappa harps on Kashi, Mathura

05 August 2020 23:35 IST

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa on Wednesday said the masjids located in Kashi and Mathura should also make way for temples.

Speaking after participating in a special puja at Seetharamanjaneya Temple organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishat and Bajrang Dal in Shivamogga, he said: “Now that the construction of the Ram temple has begun in Ayodhya, we need to realise similar dreams in Mathura and Kashi as well.”

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa took to Twitter to share a few pictures of him during his “kar sevak” days and called Shilanyas at Ayodhya on Wednesday as “a dream come true”.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked various organisations and people of the State for maintaining peace during the foundation-laying ceremony. Meanwhile, the BJP State unit performed puja at its office to mark the occasion.

At Udupi, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, one of the trustees of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, led a host of religious programmes at his branch Mutt in Neelavara in Udupi district. He could not attend the Shilanyasa programme as he was observing the Chaturmasa at the branch Mutt.

In Shivamogga, members of the district unit of the Youth Congress distributed sweets in the city to mark the Shilanyas for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.