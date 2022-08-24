Eshwarappa gets threat letter

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 24, 2022 21:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

K.S. Eshwarappa. | Photo Credit: file photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has received a threat letter over his comments on Tipu Sultan.

The letter reached Mr. Eshwarappa’s residence at Malleshwara Nagar in Shivamogga on Wednesday. The handwritten letter, addressed to the former Minister, objects to his “Muslim goonda” comment on Tipu Sultan. Further, the letter said: “You need bricks from a Muslim for the college building in Byadagi taluk, but you don’t need Muslims. You should be ashamed...”

Mr. Eshwarappa’s personal assistant has filed a police complaint in Shivamogga.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Eshwarappa said he was not bothered about such threats. The former Minister said he would call only those Muslims engaged in murder, robbery, and assault cases as goondas, and not all. “I am confident the police will probe the letter and identify its source,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app