Eshwarappa gets threat letter

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has received a threat letter over his comments on Tipu Sultan.

The letter reached Mr. Eshwarappa’s residence at Malleshwara Nagar in Shivamogga on Wednesday. The handwritten letter, addressed to the former Minister, objects to his “Muslim goonda” comment on Tipu Sultan. Further, the letter said: “You need bricks from a Muslim for the college building in Byadagi taluk, but you don’t need Muslims. You should be ashamed...”

Mr. Eshwarappa’s personal assistant has filed a police complaint in Shivamogga.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Eshwarappa said he was not bothered about such threats. The former Minister said he would call only those Muslims engaged in murder, robbery, and assault cases as goondas, and not all. “I am confident the police will probe the letter and identify its source,” he said.