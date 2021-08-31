Eshwarappa dismisses Congress statement on Angadi as meaningless

Belagavi

31 August 2021 19:54 IST

“Congress leaders keep talking about death and dead bodies as the party is dead in some places and is dying in others,’’ Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He was responding to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar who said that the BJP government had disrespected the memory of the former Union Minister Suresh Angadi, as it had failed in getting his body to Belagavi from Delhi. “Such leaders don’t know what they are speaking about, they just keep making meaningless statements,’’ he said.

He also challenged Mr. Shivakumar’s charge that Belagavi city MLAs are engaged in corruption and are taking up to 25% commission in Smart City works.

“Mr. Shivakumar does not understand the Smart City project. He does not know that the works are not decided by legislators. They are planned and executed by officers after consulting all stakeholders. Money is sanctioned only after each work undergoes third party inspection,’’ Mr. Eshwarappa said.

“Mr. Shivakumar is talking about corruption because he has been in jail and, of all places, Tihar Jail,’’ Mr. Eshwarappa said.

He said that the BJP will win in all three city corporations, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi, as people of these cities have been impressed by the performance of the Union and State governments.