Eshwarappa demands action against former MUDA chairman

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has demanded action against the former chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), who allegedly got approval for the allotment of 848 sites developed by the housing cooperative society for which he was the president, violating the norms.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday, Mr. Eshwarappa said through media reports he came to know that H.V. Rajeev, who was chairman of MUDA during the BJP government’s rule, got the sites approved within a day. “He was with the BJP then and later joined the Congress to avoid any action against him. Let there be a detailed inquiry and suitable action against all those involved in corruption, irrespective of political party they belonged to,” he said.

Referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that he would not resign over the MUDA controversy, Eshwarappa said the Chief Minister should resign if a complaint was registered against him. “If he refuses to resign after an FIR is filed against him, it will be unacceptable. He cannot say that. He has to resign if he respects the constitution of the country,” he said.

The former minister urged the State government to release ₹25 lakh assured to the family of Chandrashekharan P., who was an employee with the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. “Chandrashekharan exposed the scam in the corporation and ended his life. The government had promised his family ₹25 lakh. But the amount has not been released to the family so far. We will lay siege to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and court arrest if the amount is not released to the family,” he said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help or toll-free number 14416 for counselling.)

