Eshwarappa dares Congress to remove Savarkar’s portrait from Suvarna Soudha

December 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Eshwarappa

K.S. Eshwarappa | Photo Credit: File Photo

BJP leader and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said the Congress government in Karnataka will collapse if the portrait of Savarkar is removed from the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

Speaking at a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Eshwarappa challenged the Congress government to touch the portrait. “The portrait was placed in Suvarna Soudha in the presence of leaders of all parties. Why did the Congress not oppose it then? If they remove it now, their government will collapse in no time,” he said.

Referring to the assault on BJP worker Gokul Krishna in Bhadravati, the BJP leader said the party worker was attacked for political reasons. The police had not arrested the accused yet. “The State is turning into a Goonda Rajya with the increase in criminal activities,” he said. He also expressed happiness over the Supreme Court’s verdict that upheld the abrogation of Article 370.

