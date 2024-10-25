Eshwarappa criticises Byrathi Suresh and B.K. Hariprasad

Former Minister K.S. Eswharappa has urged Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh to tender an apology for hurting the sentiments of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s family members by making objectionable comments on the death of Yediyurappa’s wife, Mythra Devi.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Eshwarappa said he was deeply pained by Suresh’s comments on the accidental death of Mythra Devi. “The unsavoury comments have hurt people who knew Mythdra Devi. I know how such comments must have hurt children, particularly the daughters of Mythra Devi. The politicians should desist from making personal comments. They should keep family members away from politics,” he stated.

Eshwarappa also expressed his disappointment over Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje’s reaction to Byrathi Suresh’s comment by making reference to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Rakesh’s death. “I felt Shobha Karandlaje should not have made reference to Rakesh’s death in her reaction,” he remarked.

Recently, Byrathi Suresh made a comment on Mythra Devi’s death, and that evoked a response in political circles.

Further, Mr. Eshwarappa also took objection to Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad’s comment on Pejawar Seer’s statement opposing the caste census. “Hariprasad has no right to comment on the seer’s comments. As every individual has the right to express his or her opinion on any issue, the seer had expressed his opinion on the caste census,” Eshwarappa added.

Vishwaprasanna Teertha of Pejawar Mutt, during his recent visit to Shivamogga, had questioned the necessity of a caste census. He opined there was no need for the caste census in a secular country. Many people, including Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad, criticized the seer’s statement.