ADVERTISEMENT

Eshwarappa complains to Shivamogga DC against BJP

May 07, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Independent candidate K.S. Eshwarappa complained to Shivamogga  Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade against the BJP social media cell on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is in the fray as an Independent candidate, on Tuesday, complained to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade against the social media cell of the BJP. He alleged that the BJP posted an old video late in the night on Monday, to mislead the voters.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the BJP, out of frustration, posted the old video, in which he (Eshwarappa) had campaigned for Raghavendra, ahead of polling. The objective behind circulating the video was to mislead the public. 

The Deputy Commissioner assured the candidate that he would look into the complaint and take proper action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US