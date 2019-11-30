Karnataka

Eshwarappa challenges Siddaramaiah

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa threw an open challenge to the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while campaigning at Medleri village near Ranebennur on Friday.

“If the BJP does not win eight seats in the byelections, I will resign from ministership. But will he [Mr. Siddaramaiah] resign from the post of the Opposition leader if the Congress fails to win eight seats?” he asked.

He said Mr. Siddaramaiah had become a loner in the Congress and other leaders had distanced themselves from campaigning.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019

