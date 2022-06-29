Eshwarappa calls for quick punishment to accused in Udaipur killing

Former minister wants the issue of threat to Prime Minister Modi discussed in the UN

Former minister and BJP MLA K.S. Eshwarappa has demanded for a “suitable law” to punish the culprits in the Udaipur murder and has called for a debate in the United Nations on the threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life.

Mr. Eshwarappa, addressing a press conference at his residence after taking part in a protest condemning the murder, said the murder accused should be either hanged or shot down immediately. There was no need for further proceedings in the case as the accused have admitted to the crime, he said.

“The existing laws are not sufficient to punish the culprits immediately. Hence, in a democratic set-up, a law should be passed. I urge the PM to convene the parliament immediately and bring in a law so that the accused can be punished soon. With that, a message can be sent to all ‘Muslim’ goondas,” the former minister said.

Since the accused had threatened to kill the Prime Minister too, he there could be the role of foreign elements in the murder, he speculated. “It is a serious issue. When BJP leader Nupur Sharma made a statement, all Muslim countries reacted. Now the United Nations should take up the issue for debate and decide how such forces should be punished,” he said.

Welcoming the decision to handover the investigation to the National Investigation Agency, Mr. Eshwarappa said, many Hindus had been killed in the country since Independence. “Madrasas have become centres for anti-national activities. They should be banned and their students should be taught lessons of patriotism,” he said.

Earlier in the day, taking part in the protest organized by Shivamogga district unit of the BJP, Eshwarappa said the Hindus were peace-loving people. “There is a limit to our patience. If such things repeat, there could be a day when Muslims find themselves in the plight of Udaipur tailor,” he said.