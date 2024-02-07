ADVERTISEMENT

Eshwarappa calls Congress’ protest in Delhi part of its election campaign

February 07, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Eshwarappa | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has termed the Congress government’s Delhi protest seeking funds from the Union government the launch of the Congress party’s campaign for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Eshwarappa said the Congress had begun the campaign by spending the tax payers’ money. “The CM and Dy.CM have taken the legislators to Delhi to launch the party campaign at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

He urged the State government to release a White Paper detailing the grants released to the State both during the NDA and UPA rule.

Further, he said that the BJP would win all 28 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections and the Congress would lose power in the State.

