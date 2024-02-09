ADVERTISEMENT

Eshwarappa booked for ‘shoot’ remark

February 09, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Action comes for the former Deputy Chief Minister’s alleged inflammatory speech at a function in Davangere

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Eshwarappa

Former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has been booked by the Davangere Extension Station police for his alleged inflammatory speech made during a function in the city on Thursday.

Based on a complaint filed by Hanumanthappa, 36, a resident of Nijalingappa Extension in Davangere, a case was registered on Friday.

In his complaint, Mr. Hanumanthappa alleged that Mr. Eshwarappa, during a function at Shamanur Parvathamma Shivashankarappa Kalyana Mantapa on Thursday, had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “enact a law to shoot the likes of D.K. Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni”, terming them as “traitors trying to divide the country.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was reacting to a statement by Congress MP D.K. Suresh a few days ago that southern States may have to seek a separate country if development funds were unequally distributed between them and the northern States, evoking a strong response from the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US