Eshwarappa booked for ‘shoot’ remark

February 09, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has been booked by the Davangere Extension Station police for his alleged inflammatory speech made during a function in the city on Thursday.

Based on a complaint filed by Hanumanthappa, 36, a resident of Nijalingappa Extension in Davangere, a case was registered on Friday.

In his complaint, Mr. Hanumanthappa alleged that Mr. Eshwarappa, during a function at Shamanur Parvathamma Shivashankarappa Kalyana Mantapa on Thursday, had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “enact a law to shoot the likes of D.K. Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni”, terming them as “traitors trying to divide the country.”

He was reacting to a statement by Congress MP D.K. Suresh a few days ago that southern States may have to seek a separate country if development funds were unequally distributed between them and the northern States, evoking a strong response from the BJP.

