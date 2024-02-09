GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eshwarappa booked for ‘shoot’ remark

Action comes for the former Deputy Chief Minister’s alleged inflammatory speech at a function in Davangere

February 09, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Eshwarappa

K.S. Eshwarappa

Former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has been booked by the Davangere Extension Station police for his alleged inflammatory speech made during a function in the city on Thursday.

Based on a complaint filed by Hanumanthappa, 36, a resident of Nijalingappa Extension in Davangere, a case was registered on Friday.

In his complaint, Mr. Hanumanthappa alleged that Mr. Eshwarappa, during a function at Shamanur Parvathamma Shivashankarappa Kalyana Mantapa on Thursday, had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “enact a law to shoot the likes of D.K. Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni”, terming them as “traitors trying to divide the country.”

He was reacting to a statement by Congress MP D.K. Suresh a few days ago that southern States may have to seek a separate country if development funds were unequally distributed between them and the northern States, evoking a strong response from the BJP.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.