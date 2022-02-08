Eshwarappa blames it on Congress leaders

Bengaluru

08 February 2022

Accusing the Congress of instigating the hijab issue to spread Statewide, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on Monday said that there had been an effort to stir up communal violence in Karnataka.

"Religious matters should remain outside the purview of educational institutions. Uniform is to bring discipline. What was started by six girls on Udupi has now spread to other parts of the State," he told reporters in Davangere. He also questioned Congress leaders for supporting the hijab issue, and accused the party of indulging in appeasement politics. "None of the leaders made effort to remain united. Every leader, including Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar, asked the Government why were Muslims being troubled. None of them told children to wear the uniform and remain united." He asked why the Congress was still not realising its mistakes despite court ruling in favour uniforms.

He also criticised those who were raising questions on conducting Saraswati puja in educational institutions. "If we cannot do it in Hindustan should we or can we do it Pakistan?" he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah said wearing hijab should not be a reason to deny children education.