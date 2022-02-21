Eshwarappa behind episode: Hariprasad

Seeking an inquiry by a High Court judge into the murder of a youth in Shivamogga on Sunday night, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad on Monday accused Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa of being “behind the episode.”

"The murder has to be investigated and inquired by High Court judge. The Home Minister is also from Shivamogga district. Even before the investigation, Mr. Eshwarappa has accused Muslim youth of being behind the murder," he said in the Legislative Council. Mr. Eshwarappa wanted to divert attention from being asked to resign for his controversial remarks on the national flag. "He seems to have information about the murder," said Mr. Hariprasad.

The remarks plunged the House into a din with BJP members taking exception to the remark, even as Mr. Hariprasad refused to take back his statement.

Responding to it in Shivamogga, Mr. Eshwarappa said Mr. Hariprasad “deserves Nobel award” for his statement. “He has made such a statement to prove his presence at the party. Since he has accused me of murder, let there be a probe by NIA so that the truth would come out,” he said.