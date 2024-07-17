Eshwarappa and his supporters to protest against incomplete Ashraya houses

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said that he will lead a protest march in Shivamogga on Thursday, urging the State government to complete the construction of Ashraya houses at Gopishetti Koppa and Govindapura in the city outskirts and allot them to the beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Eshwarappa, who represented Shivamogga assembly segment earlier, said in a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday that the people who applied for houses in the project and supporters of Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga would take part in the protest march that would begin at Ramanna Shetti Park.

The housing project was launched in 2017 with the objective of providing houses for the urban poor. Many applicants paid their contributions years ago. However, out of 3,000 houses at Govindapura, only 288 had been allotted to the beneficiaries.

Mr. Eshwarappa, earlier this month, held a press conference and urged Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to visit Shivamogga and resolve issues that caused the delay. He also set a deadline of July 15 for the minister to visit the place. The former minister said the protesters would assemble at Gopi Circle and later submit a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade.

Commenting on the Congress rule in the state, Mr. Eshwarappa said that those in power were engaged in looting public money. The recent allegations of corruption in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation was an example how the Congress had been involved in corruption. He also remarked that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was no more leader of AHINDA, a group that represents minorities, backward classes, SC and ST.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.