Eshwarappa accuses Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge of eyeing CM seat

Published - November 06, 2024 10:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Accusing Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge of eyeing the post of Chief Minister, the former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said that if, on the one hand, the Congress high command is in fear that its government in Karnataka will fall if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigns from the post in the wake of the MUDA land-grab case, on the other, prominent leaders of that party are eyeing the top seat.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Mr. Eshwarappa quipped that the grand old party maintains silence on the Chief Minister’s resignation as it is in fear that it will lose its “ATM” if the Congress government in Karnataka collapses.

Referring to Siddaramaiah’s interrogation by Lokayukta officials in connection with the MUDA land-grab case, Mr. Eshwarappa said that it is for the first time in the history of Karnataka that a Chief Minister is appearing in such an inquiry.

