Eshwar Mantur passes away

Eshwar Mantur, writer, public speaker and founder of the Basava Jnyana Gurukul orphanage, died in Honnur-Madhurkhandi village of Bagalkot district on Thursday.

He suffered a heart attack at his house in the morning. He was 49.

Born in a traditional weaver family, he was attracted to Sharana philosophy at a young age. He formed Raga Rashmi, a folklore troupe, along with his friends and toured various States singing folk and Bhakti songs.

He joined a bank as a clerk and completed is doctorate in Kannada literature. However, he resigned to start the orphanage in his native village.

Apart from traditional education, the institution offered training in computer usage and music. He also organised Sharana Sanskruti Utsav in the ashram ever year.

He wrote several books on Basava philosophy and began touring the State giving lectures on the 12th Century Vachana movement. He released several cassettes and CDs that contained deliberations on various Sharanas.

The former Minister and Congress MLA M.B. Patil and others have expressed their condolences.