ADVERTISEMENT

Eshwar Khandre booked for distributing saris

March 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Bhalki Town Police on Monday booked a case against KPCC working president and Bhalki MLA Eshwar Khandre for distributing saris in his constituency.

Following a written complaint lodged by Assistant Returning Officer for Bhalki Assembly Constituency Prem Singh G. Pawar, a case was registered in the Bhalki Town Police Station under Section 171E (punishment for bribery) of the Indian Penal Code against Mr. Khandre and his associate Rajkumar Doddamani.

Mr. Pawar, in his complaint, said that he, having been tipped off about Congress activists distributing saris covered in plastic covers having the photo of Mr. Khandre, rushed to the spot with other officers and seized the saris and covers and also a four-wheeler used for the purpose.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US