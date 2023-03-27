HamberMenu
Eshwar Khandre booked for distributing saris

March 27, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Bhalki Town Police on Monday booked a case against KPCC working president and Bhalki MLA Eshwar Khandre for distributing saris in his constituency.

Following a written complaint lodged by Assistant Returning Officer for Bhalki Assembly Constituency Prem Singh G. Pawar, a case was registered in the Bhalki Town Police Station under Section 171E (punishment for bribery) of the Indian Penal Code against Mr. Khandre and his associate Rajkumar Doddamani.

Mr. Pawar, in his complaint, said that he, having been tipped off about Congress activists distributing saris covered in plastic covers having the photo of Mr. Khandre, rushed to the spot with other officers and seized the saris and covers and also a four-wheeler used for the purpose.

