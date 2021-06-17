Eshawarappa meets officers and party leaders

Belagavi

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa spent a few hours meeting officers and party leaders in Belagavi on Thursday.

However, most of the party MLAs from Belagavi were in Bengaluru, trying to meet BJP general secretary Arun Singh, who is on a visit to the State.

Only three MLAs, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anil Benake and Mahantesh Dodagoudar, were in Belagavi. While Mr. Dodagoudar attended the meeting of officers chaired by Mr. Eshwarappa in the zilla panchayat, Mr. Benake met the Minister at the government guesthouse. Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi spent most of the day in Gokak. He distributed food and safety kits to anganwadi workers.

Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi denied reports that he was trying to meet Mr. Eshwarappa or Mr. Arun Singh.

Mr. Eshwarappa had, on Wednesday, met some leaders in Hubballi. He said that media houses had twisted his statements about the defecting MLAs who had joined the BJP. It was reported that he had said that the party was facing problems due to the defectors. He said that he would attend the party executive committee meeting in Bengaluru on Friday.

He said that the purpose of his visit was to discuss development issues related to his department and not about politics. He refused to answer further questions.