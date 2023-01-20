ADVERTISEMENT

ESCOMs have to be shut down if free power poll promise was implemented, says Pratap Simha

January 20, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, on Friday, January 20, took a dig at the poll promise of 200 units of free power made by the Congress and said the ESCOMs have to be shut down if free power poll promise was implemented. There will be no money left with ESCOMs to pay for the salaries of the staff if power was supplied for free, he claimed.

The MP, therefore, urged the officials of the Energy Department to spread awareness on this issue and educate the people not to trust such promises or statements. People should not fall for the free power promises, Mr. Simha said during a programme organised by the CESC at Maharaja College Grounds here.

He argued that the free power model implemented in Delhi cannot be replicated in Karnataka.

The MP accused the Congress of trying to come to power by making false promises. The Congress leaders must tell how free power was possible instead of making promises ahead of the elections.

CONNECT WITH US