Eschew extravagant wedding celebrations by obtaining loans, says Siddaramaiah 

September 27, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to the public to eschew ostentatious wedding celebrations by obtaining loans.

Participating in a simple mass marriage ceremony at MM Hills Temple in Chamarajanagar near Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the practice of celebrating wedding ceremonies in a grand manner by obtaining loans was unhealthy.

He also called upon people to stop organising extravagant wedding ceremonies by obtaining agriculture loans.

Cautioning people against such ostentatious weddings, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the poor and middle class will have to shoulder a huge financial burden and will have to keep working for the rest of their lives to clear the loans.

Hence, simple and mass marriages should be encouraged in the society, he said.

MM Hill Temple

Describing MM Hills or Mala Mahadeshwara Hills as a spiritual centre for the poor and working classes, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he formed a development authority for MM Hills Temple when he became the Chief Minister for the first time.

Now, the authority’s income had also increased, he said and added that a large number of devotees, particularly women, were visiting MM Hills in large number ever since the State Government launched Shakti scheme, which provides free travel for women in KSRTC buses.

He assured that the State Government will take up a number of developmental works and change the picture of MM Hills temple complex in the next five years. He directed the Authority officials to pay proper attention to drinking water and cleanliness in the Temple complex.

Hanur MLA M R Manjunath, Minister for Animal Husbandry K Venkatesh, Minister for Social Welfare H C Mahadevappa, Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy, Seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Sri Pattada Guruswamy and Sri Shanthamallikarjuna Swamiji were also present on the occasion.

Tapobhavan

Meanwhile, the Rashtrapathi Bhavan in M M Hills has been renamed as Tapobhavan, according to an official statement.

The name had been changed following a suggestion by Seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. The Seer suggested that Rashtrapathi Bhavan be called as Tapobhavan as it was the place of Mahadeshwara’s penance.

