Escaped row-sheeter arrested by Chikkamagaluru police

January 16, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

Poornesh escaped from police custody while under treatment at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru on January 13

The Hindu Bureau

Poornesh, rowdy-sheeter, who had escaped from police custody, was arrested by Chikkamagaluru police on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Balehonnur Police in Chikkamagaluru district, on Tuesday, succeeded in arresting M.K. Poornesh, the rowdy-sheeter, who escaped from police custody while under treatment at the district hospital.

Poornesh, 32, who had suffered deep injuries in police firing, had escaped from the Mallegowda Memorial Hospital, the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru on January 13. Chikkamgaluru police had registered a case against him following his escape.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe had formed seven teams to nab him. Balehonnur PSI Dileep Kumar, Jayapura PSI Guru Sajjan, with the help of informants, traced him at Magala Bridge in Ballehonnur Police limits. He had been taken into custody.

Poornesh had suffered injuries as the police shot at him on October 30, 2023. He was wanted in an attempt-to-murder case. He was provided with treatment in Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru. He was undergoing treatment in the district hospital under the supervision of the police when he escaped.

