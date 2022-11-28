Escalators thrown open for public use at Koppal Railway Station

  1. EPaper
November 28, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
One of the two escalators that was inaugurated at Koppal Railway Station on Monday.

One of the two escalators that was inaugurated at Koppal Railway Station on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two escalators built at a cost of ₹2.32 crore at Koppal Railway Station were thrown open to public use by Lok Sabha member from Koppal Karadi Sanganna on Monday.

The energy-efficient escalators, which have all safety measures as per international standard, have been built on Platform No 1 and Platform No 2.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mr. Sanganna said that the escalators were a long-pending demand of the people.

“Koppal Railway Station is a non-urban Group 5 class railway station and sees around 5,000 passengers every day. Putting up escalators for passenger convenience was a long-pending demand,” he said, thanking the South Western Railway for fulfilling the demand.

Amaregouda Bayyapur, local legislator, said that providing infrastructure to developing cities is the responsibility of both the State and Union governments and demanded that the work on the Gadag-Wadi railway line be speeded up.

Senior DPO of the South Western Railway Asif Hafeez spoke about the functioning and safety of escalators. He said that each escalator can carry 100 passengers at a time.

Other legislators K. Raghavendra Hitnal and Hemalatha Naik, City Municipal Council president Shivaganga Shivareddy Bhumakkanavar, Senior DCM of South Western Railway (Hubballi) Harietha and others were present.

