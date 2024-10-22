Erstwhile royal family takes exception to depiction of howdah for advertising products

The erstwhile royal family of Mysuru has taken exception to the depiction of the howdah by trading and manufacturing community to promote their products.

In a statement here on Monday, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family pointed out that the howdah and the golden throne owned by the family were objects of immense significance and reverence. “Therefore, these objects should not be used for any kind of advertisement or promotional activities,” said the statement.

She also pointed out that it had to the attention of the erstwhile royal family that certain sections of society were “misinformed” regarding the ownership of the golden throne and the howdah.

“We wish to clarify that both the golden throne and the howdah are private/personal properties of the Mysore royal family. Any claims or suggestions to the contrary are unfounded and misrepresentation of facts. The public and media are informed to take note of this clarification and we urge certain sections of the public to refrain from perpetuating any further misinformation without verifying the facts,” the statement said.

Ms. Wadiyar also sought to further inform the YouTubers to take note of the clarification and refrain from “perpetuating misinformation and false stories” regarding the throne and the howdah or the ambari. “As the rightful owner, the custody, usage and safekeeping has been and continues to be our responsibility,” she said.