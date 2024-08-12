Erstwhile royal family objects to Chamundeshwari Development Authority Act

The erstwhile royal family of Mysuru has objected to the enactment of the Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act 2024.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, representative of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore Pramoda Devi Wadiyar contended that the State government had enacted the piece of legislation to “takeover the ownership, control and management” of Chamundeshwari Temple and other temples in Chamundi Hills under the garb of development and maintenance of Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra.

She contended that the Karnataka High Court had recently temporarily stayed the formation of the Sri Chamundeshwari Development Authority after she filed a writ petition seeking the striking down of the “constitutionally invalid” Act.

Ms. Wadiyar contended that the Chamundeshwari Temple and other temples in Chamundi Hills were among the properties enlisted under item number 62 in the January 23, 1950 agreement between the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore and Government of India at the time of accession to the Indian Union.

“The agreement recognised the full ownership, use, and enjoyment of the private properties included therein…,”she said.

Further, she contended that the Chamundeshwari Temple was a “denominational temple that follows a unique and exclusive sampradaya and was intricately linked to the royal family and its members”.

Ms. Wadiyar objected to Section 19 of the Act, which says that the “ownership, administration and complete management of movable and immovable properties including jewellery and liabilities of the temple shall vest with the State government from the date of commencement of the Act and shall be transferred to the Authority thereafter”.

She also argued that the Act seeks to convert the “subject temples” into tourist centres, thereby ignoring the religious sentiments of the petitioner and the devotees. “The government cannot be permitted to commercially exploit the temples at the cost of divinity and religious sanctity,” she said.

She also said that it was a “matter of concern” that the Act permits the donations, ‘kanikas’ and other offerings of the temple to be appropriated by the government/authority “at their whims and fancies”. “Further, the salaries and emoluments of the government employees/staff are to be paid from these funds,” she said.