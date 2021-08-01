Errors in VTU exam question papers

Belagavi

01 August 2021 18:10 IST

Some students have complained that there were errors in the question papers for management and engineering examinations conducted by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) on Saturday.

MBA students in a private college in the city complained that they got an old question paper for the fourth semester examination. Candidates of Public Relations subject of the fourth semester MBA realised that they had been given an older question paper. They informed the invigilators who called the centre head who, in turn, spoke to the VTU officers. They replaced the paper with a new version. But the students suffered anxiety and much of their time was lost.

In the seventh semester Civil Engineering branch examination, the second question was missing.

The second question was missing in the question paper of the first module of Hydrology and Irrigation Engineering (Backlog) batch. After feedback from students, the university provided alternative question papers.

VTU has clarified that there were minor technical problems due to some human error.

VTU Registrar (Evalution) B.E. Rangaswamy said that the problems were rectified in 30 minutes after receiving feedback. “students were given extra time to complete their examination,” he said.