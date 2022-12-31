HamberMenu
Erratic drinking water supply: Women protest with empty pots in Hubballi

December 31, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Residents protesting with empty pots in Hubballi on Saturday.

Residents protesting with empty pots in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Upset over the inability of the authorities to streamline the erratic drinking water supply in their respective localities, residents mainly women came out in large number in Hubballi on Saturday and staged protests with empty pots.

The protesting women, mainly from wards 50, 57 and 58 of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, took out the protest march with empty pots from Indira Glass House in Hubballi to Rani Chennamma Circle. They raised slogans against the municipal corporation and L&T company which has been vested with the responsibility of maintenance of the water supply system.

Led by the president of Vidyanagar Block Congress Rajat Ullagaddimath and other Congress leaders, the protestors staged demonstration at the landmark Kittur Chennamma Circle. Addressing protesters, Mr. Rajat lambasted former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, municipal authorities and the officials of L&T for their inability to handle the situation and take corrective measures. He also warned of intensifying the agitation, if no corrective measures were taken up immediately.

Mr. Rajat alleged that he was pressurised to withdraw the protest over the water supply and was also threatened that case would be registered against him if he went ahead with the protest at Kittur Chennamma Circle. He said the ruling party was misusing government machinery to prevent the protest and that seeking their rights had become a crime under the BJP rule.

Mr. Rajat was accompanied by former Mayor Prakash Kyarakatti and other Congress leaders including Huvappa Dayagodi, Peeraji Khandekar, Arif Bhadrapur, Sadiq Ekkundi and others.

