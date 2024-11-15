Eradication of corruption impossible till people change themselves, says Upa Lokayukta

Underlining the importance of honesty and commitment at a personal level to bring in a transformation at the societal level, Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa said the task of uprooting corruption would remain impossible till people change themselves at a personal level.

“The country has good days with sufficient rainfall and crop yield just because of the honesty of 10% of the 130-crore population. Corruption is the biggest predicament for development. We need to uproot it. The task of eradicating corruption remains impossible till people change themselves at a personal level and then set for societal transformation,” he said, before beginning the public hearing at S.M. Pandit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Citing a few examples from his life, Mr. Veerappa said he refused to pay ₹70,000 bribe for a Police Sub-Inspector job and preferred to practice as a lawyer. “As long as there are people to pay bribes, there will be people to accept or demand bribes. We must put an end to this practice,” he said.

Cautioning against the dangers of “so-called intelligent people”, Mr. Veerappa said: “The British rulers had adopted ‘divide and rule’ policy to rule us. Even 75 years after their departure, the policy continues to rule us. Some so-called intelligent people still use it to meet their ends. If the country would be in danger, it is because of such Mir Sadaqs [often used as metaphor for betrayer] and of innocent and illiterate people,” he said.

Expressing discontentment over the functioning of the Legislature and executive, Mr. Veerappa said people had some trust only in judiciary and media. He pointed out that 7,000 of the 20,000 cases pending before the Karnataka Lokayukta were false cases filed against public servants.

“There are some miscreants who unnecessarily file false complaints against public servants to meet their ends. Such cases discourage and dampen the spirit of government employees to serve the people. On the other hand, such cases consume the Lokayukta’s valuable time. Because of false cases, genuine cases suffer,” Mr. Veerappa said.

Calling upon the youth to launch a war against corruption, he said the people would not have to approach the Lokayukta for minor issues if the government servants had discharged their duties properly. He also called upon the police personnel not to bend before corrupt politicians.

“The role of police personnel who are entrusted with the responsibility of fighting the internal enemies within the country’s borders is as important as that of the soldiers who stand on the border to protect our country from external enemies. I am often pained to see our police personnel bending before corrupt politicians. If you [the police] bend your head before the corrupt politicians, it would be an insult to the national emblem that you wear on your hat. You should work with commitment and honesty and never bend before anybody,” he said.

Appealing to the people and the public servants to say no to corruption, Mr. Veerappa warned government employees of losing their jobs if they demanded bribes.