Equipment worth ₹1 lakh stolen from school

July 27, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Unidentified men on Wednesday night decamped with equipment worth over ₹1 lakh from Kannada Medium Primary School and Urdu Medium High School buildings located on the Kannada Public School premises at Aurad (B) village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city.

According to sources, the burglary happened on the school premises on Wednesday night. The burglars broke open the office room of the Kannada Medium School and took away computer monitor and CPU worth ₹25,000 and a laptop worth ₹40,000.

They also broke open the office room of Urdu School and made away with CPU worth ₹15,000, a wall mounted fan worth ₹2,200 and other electronic equipment.

Principal of Karnataka Public School has lodged a complaint with the Sub-Urban Police.

