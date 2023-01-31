ADVERTISEMENT

Equestrian statue of Basaveshwara shifted in late-night operation in Hubballi

January 31, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a late-night operation on Monday, the equestrian statue of twelfth century reformer Basavanna (Basaveshwara) located at Basava Vana in Hubballi was shifted to the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Park in Hubballi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Lingayat organisations before the equestrian statue of Basaveshwara, which has now been kept on a tractor trolley in Mahatma Gandhi Park, after being removed from Basava Vana in a late=night operation in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

In a late-night operation on Monday, the equestrian statue of 12th century reformer Basavanna (Basaveshwara) located at Basava Vana was shifted to the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Park in Hubballi.

According to the municipal authorities, the shifting was done to facilitate the work on the flyover work in the city. However the followers of Basavanna have expressed anguish over the development, saying that the shifting had been carried out without intimating Lingayat organisations and without taking them into confidence.

Office-bearers of Lingayat organisations Chintamani Sindhagi, S.V. Patil, and, S.B. Jodalli and others, who visited MG. Park where the statue had been on a tractor trolley after removing it from Basava Vana, expressed displeasure over the manner in which the whole shifting was done.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They said when the issue of shifting the statue of Basavanna was mooted by the municipal authorities, members of various Lingayat organisations had requested the authorities to give it in writing about their assurance to reinstall the statue again at Basava Vana after the flyover work was completed.

They said that they had even demanded that the height of the statue should be raised to the level of the flyover so that the statue was visible to those moving on the flyover.

Mr. Chintamani, Mr. Patil, and others said that the authorities had failed to give written assurance on the issue and now they had suddenly shifted the statue in a late-night operation, which was highly condemnable. Lingayat organisations would protest if immediate remedial action was not taken, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US