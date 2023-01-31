HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Equestrian statue of Basaveshwara shifted in late-night operation in Hubballi

In a late-night operation on Monday, the equestrian statue of twelfth century reformer Basavanna (Basaveshwara) located at Basava Vana in Hubballi was shifted to the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Park in Hubballi

January 31, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Lingayat organisations before the equestrian statue of Basaveshwara, which has now been kept on a tractor trolley in Mahatma Gandhi Park, after being removed from Basava Vana in a late=night operation in Hubballi on Monday.

Members of Lingayat organisations before the equestrian statue of Basaveshwara, which has now been kept on a tractor trolley in Mahatma Gandhi Park, after being removed from Basava Vana in a late=night operation in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

In a late-night operation on Monday, the equestrian statue of 12th century reformer Basavanna (Basaveshwara) located at Basava Vana was shifted to the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Park in Hubballi.

According to the municipal authorities, the shifting was done to facilitate the work on the flyover work in the city. However the followers of Basavanna have expressed anguish over the development, saying that the shifting had been carried out without intimating Lingayat organisations and without taking them into confidence.

Office-bearers of Lingayat organisations Chintamani Sindhagi, S.V. Patil, and, S.B. Jodalli and others, who visited MG. Park where the statue had been on a tractor trolley after removing it from Basava Vana, expressed displeasure over the manner in which the whole shifting was done.

They said when the issue of shifting the statue of Basavanna was mooted by the municipal authorities, members of various Lingayat organisations had requested the authorities to give it in writing about their assurance to reinstall the statue again at Basava Vana after the flyover work was completed.

They said that they had even demanded that the height of the statue should be raised to the level of the flyover so that the statue was visible to those moving on the flyover.

Mr. Chintamani, Mr. Patil, and others said that the authorities had failed to give written assurance on the issue and now they had suddenly shifted the statue in a late-night operation, which was highly condemnable. Lingayat organisations would protest if immediate remedial action was not taken, they said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.