EqualizeRCM looking to expand operations in Mysuru

June 17, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MYSURU

EqualizeRCM, an Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) company catering to clients in the healthcare industry in the U.S., is looking forward to expanding its operations in Mysuru in the coming years.

Nagi Rao, Executive Chairman of the company based in Austin, Texas, told reporters in Mysuru that their company, which currently employs around 1,200 people at its premises on Vinoba Road in the city and about 250 in Coimbatore, is planning to expand by three times its present size in India over the next two to three years. Operating in Mysuru for the last 17 years, it has been offering financial technology services to the U.S. healthcare industry through revenue cycle management (RCM).

The chairman of EqualizeRCM’s India operations Bhaskar Kalale said Mysuru and its surrounding districts like Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, and Hassan were a good catchment area for the talent pool required for its company’s operations.

“There is a large talent pool of not just engineering, but also non-engineering graduates from science, arts and commerce. Recently, we have started hiring people from allied health services field like graduates of pharmacy, nursing and physiotherapy,” he said, adding that the company had a huge demand for the knowledge of students from allied health services area.

Chamarajanagar, Kodagu or Hassan may have good colleges, but there are not many industries that can employ the students passing out of these colleges. Also, there are students from Mysuru and these districts, who do not wish to go Bengaluru, and instead prefer to work in Mysuru.

He said the company was also partnering with the State Government in its scheme to upskill young graduates in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. “We are partnering with the State government to develop a curriculum for upskilling young graduates so that colleges in these areas become a good catchment area for us,” he said, adding that it will be a win-win situation for the company and the graduates.

Ashok Balaram, MD of the company’s operations in India, said the company routinely hires people. Over the last one or two years, the company has been participating in campus recruitments and job melas while also interviewing around 50 prospective candidates every month.

However, Mr. Kalale said the company was facing a challenge in terms of space availability. “We are unable to find commercial or office space required for our expansion,” he said, referring to absence of large tech parks with abundant space for expanding their operations in Mysuru.

“Though the company is also operating in Coimbatore, our preference is Mysuru,” he said, adding that they would prefer commercial space close to the city.

While the expanded Mysuru-Bengaluru highway had improved connectivity, Mr. Kalale hoped that the airport is also expanded in Mysuru, facilitating the landing of large-sized aircraft.

