January 19, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga Regional Office of Employees Provident Fund Organisation is conducting a grievance redressal programme and information exchange programme at Shivamogga and Davangere on January 27.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Regional PF Commissioner of Shivamogga, said that the programmes will be held at the office of Chamber of Commerce in Shivamogga and on the BIET College campus in Davangere at 9 a.m..